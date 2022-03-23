Jesse Aldridge Jr., 62, of Wharton, born July 9, 1959 departed this life March 13, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2-8 pm. at Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 26, 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Glen Flora. Burial at Camp Zion Community Cemetery.
Most Precious Memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Aldridge, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
