Clarence Lolan “Bubba” Goudeau, 79, of Hungerford, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 10, 1943, in Houston to the late Harry Young Goudeau and Naomi Jane Watts Goudeau Lewis.
Bubba was raised in the Alvin area, graduating from Alvin High School with the class of 1961. On September 24, 1983, he married the love of his life, Beverly Jean. Bubba began his 21 year career of riding bulls at an early age followed by picking up for Steiner Rodeo Company. It has been said that if you rodeoed in Texas in the 60’s, 70’s, & 80’s you knew Bubba Goudeau. After retiring from rodeo, he had a long career working on ranches and in 2013 retired from the La Paloma Ranch in Charlotte, Texas. The last few years, he has been involved with the Goudeau Farms hay business and loved working in the hay fields. He enjoyed watching baseball and college football with his son, fishing with his friends and was always up for a round of golf.
He had a great love for his country, was rooted in his patriotism and always had an American flag on his horse, truck, tractor, bag or shirt. Bubba’s special smile and never ending handshakes will be missed by all who knew him. Loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Cowboy, Fisherman and Friend to all.
Bubba is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Goudeau of Hungerford, son, Jake Ryan Goudeau and wife Kaitlyn of La Vernia, brother Harry Goudeau and wife, Sarah of Hungerford, numerous other family members and many, many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 21, at the Goudeau Cemetery On The Prairie. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Hungerford Community Center following graveside.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979.532.3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.