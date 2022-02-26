Ruth Brandt Huebner
Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’ Proverbs 31:28-29
Ruth LaVerne Brandt was born on February 27, 1935, in Wharton County to Walter Rudolph Brandt and Willie Mae Barry Brandt; their beloved little girl with a spirit of laughter and generosity. Ruth adored and cherished her younger brother, Wayne Ellis Brandt, whom she affectionately called Babe. She attended schools in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School where she set trends as a class favorite, achieved recognition for her vocal talents, and found the love of her life, David Newsome Huebner, who at first glance didn’t even notice the red cowboy boots she thought would turn his head. It was her perfect combination of a graceful spirit with beauty and intelligence that captured him.
Ruth thoroughly enjoyed her days at Sam Houston State University to study vocal music before excitedly returning to Wharton to wed David on April 21, 1956. They lived in Fort Worth for a brief time before moving to Victoria in 1958 where they grew their family and remained throughout their lives. Ruth’s trained soprano voice was heard throughout church services as she was growing up and she continued singing as a member of the regional chapter of Sweet Adelines International. Many were enriched by her performances, however, her most memorable and beloved are those lullabies she shared with her children.
By the grace of the Lord, Ruth created a home that was the center of gravity for her family and extended to friends. Ruth and David graciously welcomed all to join them, whether it be in time of celebration or need, their door and hearts were always open. Ruth worked outside of the home for more than 40 years in the federal office of the Farm Service Agency and the district office of the Natural Resources Conservation Services assisting local farmers and ranchers.
Ruth’s intuitive nature and playful demeanor were evidenced throughout her entire life. She nurtured her family to see and appreciate the beauty of God’s creation. David and Ruth’s boundless love was sustained for more than 60 years of marriage. Their children were enveloped by the fervent and sacrificial love their parents held for one another and learned by example how to live loved.
Following a brief illness, Ruth passed into heaven on Sunday, February 13, in Victoria at the age of 86.
She is survived by her three children; Barry Huebner (Shirley), Sharon Huebner Barnard (Patrick), and Lynly Huebner Camp (J.C.) all of Victoria. The joy of Ruth’s life included her grandchildren and they loved their Meme; Shannon Huebner, Brandon Huebner (Robin), Ryan Barnard, Brandt Barnard (Madeline) (Jenica, dec.), David Barnard (Jamie), Marcus Camp (Daniala), Jenalyn Camp Sheblak (Carl). She was also blessed by her great-grandchildren; Dakota Hamilton, Cheyenne Sappington, Branson Sappington, Brenham Hinkle Carroll, Sahara Hinkle Carroll, Bradley Huebner, Brooke Huebner, Amelia Camp, and Jane Barnard. Ruth’s brother Wayne Ellis Brandt (Sandy) of Wharton will cherish her memory along with her numerous nieces and nephews who held their Aunt Ruth in the highest regard and will greatly miss her. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grand- daughter-in-law.
Her family honored her memory with a private graveside service on Tuesday, February 22, with Pastor Rick Garcia officiating.
Heartfelt appreciation is extended to Ruth’s dedicated caregivers; Lisa, Joann, Rosemary, and Diana. The family also wishes to thank Dr. Vu and the nurses and doctors for their compassionate care at the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria, or the Jenica Leigh Edge Barnard Memorial Scholarship fund c/o VISD Education Foundation.
Services under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockgbird Lanem, Victoria, Tx 77904. 361/573-4546.
