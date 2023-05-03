Paul Thomas Hlavinka, 73, of Wharton passed away suddenly on April 28, 2023. He was born on March 19, 1950, in East Bernard to Will-
liam Joseph and Mary Jo No-
vosad Hlavinka.
Paul was raised in East Bernard and graduated from East Bernard High School in 1968. He received his bachelor’s degree from Rice University, a master’s in journalism from University of Texas, and his Jurisprudence Doctorate from the University of Texas. Paul served our country proudly in the United States Air Force Reserves. He was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Wharton and the American Legion Post 226 in East Bernard.
He is survived by his fiancée, Phylis Stepp; brothers, Chris Hlavinka and husband, Chuck Fuhs, Timothy Hlavinka, Steven Hlavinka, Tobias Hlavinka and wife Tammy, daughter, Megan Melius; stepdaughter, Meredith Rose, and husband Marc; and grandchildren, Jackson, Eloise and George.
Visitation will be at Wharton Funeral Home on Thursday, May 4, after 5 pm. Funeral service at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Wharton at 11 am., Friday, May 5. Pallbearers will be Matthew Hlavinka, Byron Hlavinka, James Johnson, Nathan Hlavinka, Andrew Hlavinka, Kevin Erben, and Marc Rose.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Rice Univ. Dept. of Athletics and St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Wharton, TX, c/o Book of Remembrance.
Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
