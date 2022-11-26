Carrie Rae Muhlhausen, 41, of Wharton passed away suddenly on November 22, 2022, in a motor vehicle accident. She was born in Wharton on July 29, 1981, to Johnnie Hoelscher and Susan Tucker Hoelscher.
Carrie was a 1999 graduate of Wharton High School and a graduate of Wharton County Junior College and University of Houston-Victoria. She worked as a Radiological Technician RT, MR in Bay City. Carrie enjoyed playing golf, building projects, cooking and attending her children’s activities. She was described as an extremely good mother with a kind and loving soul.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan Muhlhausen of Wharton; daughters, Madeline, Isabelle and Sophia Muhlhausen; sons, Cutter and Cash Smith; parents, Johnnie and Susan Hoelscher, sister Sarah Lehman of Glen Flora and nephews Wyatt and Adison Lehman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, starting at 5 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 29, at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford with Father Charles Dwomoh officiation. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Hungerford. Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.