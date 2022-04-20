Funeral services for Annie Mae Coleman, 77 of Wharton, will be Sat., April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in West Columbia with Pastor Alvin Handy eulogizing and Pastor Wesley Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at West Columbia Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas.
She passed away on Friday, April 15 at Wharton Nursing & Rehab Center in Wharton.
Visitation will be Friday, April 22 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
