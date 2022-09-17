Josie Mican, 98, of Wharton passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at a Hillje care center. She was born on April 26, 1924 in Hungerford to the late Joe and Annie Spurney Bartos.
Raised in Hungerford, Josie attended school there. She married Anton (Tony) Mican, Jr. on May 15, 1945 in Hungerford. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2004. Josie was a seamstress for many years in El Campo, she loved to sew and iron. She loved to make tea rings and homemade chicken noodle soup for all the grandkids, loved working in her garden, playing dominoes with family and domino groups. She just loved life so much! Josie was a member of St Johns Catholic Church in Hungerford and also sang in the Holy Family Czech Choir for many years. She loved a good game of Skip Bo and her and Anton could be seen at many dances and festivals dancing the night away for many years. Josie was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the KJZT.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Mican, daughters; Betty Polak and husband, Frank, Carol Parker and husband, James, and Linda Hoskins and husband Mike, brother, Jerome Bartos and wife, Betty, grandchildren; Darlene Lockhard and husband, Gary, Tammy Morgan and husband Ken, Diane Brown and husband Matt, Jeff Parker and wife Tracey, Dusty Parker and wife Cybil, Justin Hoskins and wife Cori, Holly Kubala and husband Matthew, Heather Stoute and husband Shawn, and Blake Mican and wife Kaitlyn, great-grandchildren, Courtney, Brian, Lauren, Houston, Mackenzy, Meri-Lee, Jaxon, Pace, Palyn, Colton, Briana, Kaleb, Kenan, Addi, Karson, Chloe, Sawyer, Haley and Riley along with great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Riley and Liam.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, after 9 a.m. with a rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. led by members of the Catholic Daughters at St Johns Catholic Church in Hungerford.
Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will be held at 10 a.m. with burial following at St Johns Catholic Cemetery in Hungerford.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the SPJST Nursing Home in Hillje along with the staff of IPH Hospice for all their loving care.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx. 979.532.3410.
