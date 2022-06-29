Doris Williams Francis, 79, of Wharton born July 31, 1942 departed this life & marched the heavenly road to freedom on June 19, 2022.
In her honor, a visitation service will be held Friday, July 1 at 2-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
She will be formally celebrated Saturday. 11 a.m. at Mother Zion Baptist Church with Pastor C. L. Wallace officiating. She will be laid to rest Tuesday, July 5 at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home. 979.532.2715.
