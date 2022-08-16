Esther Arlene (Wishert) Fitzgerald, 94, passed away on August 12, 2022 into the arms of her Lord and Savior, at her home in Lane City. Esther was born November 10, 1927 in Garwood to the late Willie Max and Hattie (Wied) Wishert.
Esther grew up in Eldridges the seventh child of 12 children. She was a 1945 graduate of Crescent High School where she proudly lettered in volleyball. Esther married Charles A. Fitzgerald on December 20, 1946 in Wharton. They celebrated 75 years together until his death January 3, 2022. Esther was an active member of First Baptist Church in Lane City where she taught Sunday School and served as treasurer. Esther joined the Wharton Pilot’s Club in November 1991 and earned the status of Emeritus member. She enjoyed serving as election judge for her precinct over the years. As a devoted mother and wife of a farmer and rancher, Esther wore many hats supporting her husband and six children: parts runner, bookkeeper, cook for farm workers and cowboys, chauffeur, seamstress, diner owner, just to name a few. Esther had quite an eye for fashion and accessories. When her children heard “Is THAT what you’re wearing?” they knew it didn’t meet her approval. Casino trips, dancing, visiting with friends and family, attending grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities were among her favorites. She will be remembered for her quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and being a fabulous cook.
Esther is survived by her children: Becky Wyatt of Knoxville, TN., Patti Foyt of Tarkington, Alan Fitzgerald (Debbie) of Lane City, Terri Szabo of Sugar Land, Gayle Lechler of Brenham, and Amy Fitzgerald of Wharton. Grandchildren: Jess Fitzgerald (Kristen) of Boling, James Fitzgerald (Jill) of Wharton, John Fitzgerald of Wharton, Cayse Shirley (Rob) of Tarkington, Travis Foyt of Wharton, Resa Cornutt (Chris) of Whitefish, MT., Chad Lechler (Genna) of Brenham, Lindsey Humphries (Henry) of Houston, Charles Clark (Kristin) of Bay City, and Justin Clark (Shelby) of Ledbetter. Great-grandchildren: Bekah, Ryan, Mia, Olivia, Connor, Jacob, Luke, Hallie, Harrison, Cooper, Lane, Case, Hannah, and Harper. Brother, James Wishert (Joyce) of Brazoria and sister-in-law, Bonnie Wishert of Wharton along with many nieces and nephews.
Esther will be welcomed to her heavenly home by her husband Charles, her parents, son-in-laws: Michael Wyatt, and John Szabo, sisters: Irene Giesie, Adele Giesie, Dorothy Ziober, Ethel Nelson, Hattie Jo O’Briant, brothers: Louis Wishert, Robert Wishert, Buddy Wishert, Pete Wishert, and Willie Wishert, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 at Wharton Funeral Home followed by Funeral Services at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bob Hobbins officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers: Jess Fitzgerald, James Fitzgerald, John Fitzgerald, Travis Foyt, Chad Lechler, Charles Clark, Justin Clark, Rob Shirley, and Henry Humphries.
The family would like to thank Esther’s devoted caregivers: Marquita (Slim) Johnson, Treva (Miss T) Jones, Madelene Haynes, Marquetta (Kita) Brown, Eunice Thomas, Dr. Mark Marconi, Iesha Ray NP, Angel Home Health Care, and Crossroads Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Lane City Building Fund PO Box 188 Lane City, Texas 77453.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. 979.532.3410.
