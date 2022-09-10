Patrica Ann Kallas, passed away August 29, 2022 at the age of 86 in Georgetown, TX (formerly of Wharton, TX)
She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 21, 1936 to Valerious and Helen Schlegel.
She is preceded in death by her husband of (61) years, Raymond C Kallas Sr. (who passed away May 28,2017), her parents and her brother, Jack Schlegel
She is survived by her children; Julie (Hale) Hart of Georgetown, Raymond Jr. (Felicia) Kallas of Allen, Brenda (Randall) Jetelina of Wharton and four grandchildren; Haley and Taylor Jetelina, Matthew Kallas, Katie (Trey) Spyropoulos.
Memorials may be made to an Animal Rescue Shelter of your choice.
