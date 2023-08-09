Belinda Svatek, 71, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at a Wharton Nursing Center. She was born on June 4, 1952, to the late Carl and Ann Wessels of Wharton, Texas.
Belinda was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School. She married Bernard Svatek on April 20, 1973 in El Campo. Belinda and Bernard were the owners of Svatek Vending and Svatek’s Family Store in which she did accounting for the businesses. Her true joy though was taking care of her children and grandchildren. She was so sweet and gentle, children that didn’t even know her were drawn to her. That was truly her happy place. Belinda and Bernard enjoyed dancing and they were complimented often on their ability to make dancing look so easy, fun, and graceful. Belinda was blessed to have a very musical family. Her grandson and her sons played guitar and would come together at family gatherings to sing and play music, particularly her favorite song, Sweet Caroline. Belinda also loved to snow ski, and her and Bernard’s favorite place was Heavenly Ski resort in Lake Tahoe where many fun memories were made. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother and her happiest moments were spent with her family.
Belinda will be greatly missed by her family to include her daughter Kristine Tomasovic and husband Paul, daughter Vicki Morel and husband Joe, sons Michael Svatek and wife Julie, Robert Svatek and wife Mandie, Mark Svatek and wife Amy, Jeffrey Svatek, Randy Svatek and wife Kimberly. Grandchildren: Jacob, Lauren and Luke Tomasovic, Jena and Justin Rayburn, Suzann and Justin Whitlow, Lindsey and Tyler Cockrell, Jordan, Reese and Miles Svatek, Chloe, Emily and Hunter Svatek, great-grandchildren: Joey and Jayne Rayburn, Wesley and Leslie Whitlow, and Elizabeth Cockrell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carla Weaver. The family would like to express gratitude to the care givers at the nursing home for the loving attention they gave her during her stay there. Also, a special thank you to Ramona Sidello of Boling who not only provided excellent care for Belinda, and she treated her with great love and compassion. A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
