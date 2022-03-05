Carlos Cantu aka “The Big Bad Wolf!”, 59, of Wharton passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He was born in El Campo on October 21, 1962, to Rosa M. Ramos Cantu and the late Alfredo A. Cantu Sr.
In life Carlos enjoyed listening to classic rock, fishing, spending time at the Colorado River with his beloved dog Guero. He loved teaching his nieces and nephews how to count and sing along to Barney in their younger years. Carlos was an avid reader with an emphasis on historical events and was known to apply movie quotes into conversation and his life. Carlos often said, “I lived my life to the fullest, did everything I wanted, and I have no regrets.”
Carlos is preceded in death by his father, Alfredo A. Cantu Sr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Rosa Cantu of Wharton, sisters; Ana Cantu Ramos and husband Joe of Deer Park, Olga Cantu Perez and husband Ismael of Houston, Nancy Cantu and Irma Cantu of Wharton. Brothers; Alfredo A. Cantu Jr. and wife Sylvia of Katy, Robert Cantu of Wharton, David Cantu and wife Mary of Rosenberg, and Jessie Cantu and wife Hopie of San Angelo. Nineteen nieces and nephews as well as numerous great nieces, nephews, and close lifelong friends. Also left to cherish his memory and neighborhood adventures, his K-9 companion, Guero.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude for the compassionate care provided via A-Med Hospice Staff, specifically Wayland, Mr. Ray, Ms. Dale, and his caregiver Mary.
In life, The General (our mother) was the constant force of love through every high and every low in his fifty-nine years always providing unconditional love and comfort.
Visitation was held on Friday, March 4, starting at twelve noon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. Rosary was recited at 1:30 p.m. A funeral Mass celebrated at 2 p.m. with Fr. Antonio Perez officiating. A Rite of Committal and burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
Serving were pallbearers; Robert Anthony Cantu, Ricky Perez, Efrem Clark, Robert Cantu, David Flores, and Ismael Perez. Condolences may be left at WhartonFuneralHome.com.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.