Jose Muniz, 63, of Boling passed away on March 30, 2023 following injuries sustained in an automotive accident. He was born on September 27, 1959 in Mexico to parents, Hilario and M. Piedad Herrera Muniz
Jose was raised in Mexico and attended school there. He married Virginia Romo on February 2, 2004. He worked many years for Maxim Production. He loved to work and provide for his family, play a game of dominoes, and play Lotto scratch off tickets.
Jose is survived by his wife, Virginia Romo, step-sons, Ruben Romo and wife, Barbara, Anthony Romo, Robert Romo and wife, Marie, Isaiah Marquez, Phillip Marquez, Jr. and Phillip Marquez, Sr., step-daughters, Rachael Hernandez and husband, Miguel and Jennifer Medina and husband, Hipolito, several siblings and numerous grandchildren, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4 after 5 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass and rite of committal will be held on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
