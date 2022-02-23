Clarence Arlen “Bubba Red” Page, 84, Sergeant Major, United States Army, Retired, of Alvin, passed away on February 8, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Newgulf to Charles Mason and Claudia Belle Page.
He grew up in Iago & Boling and graduated from Boling High School in 1955. A valued member of the fighting Bulldog football team, he was also a member of the Boling FFA. After high school, he went to work in Freeport at Lee’s Jewelers for his Uncle Lee & Aunt Martha. He made a decision to join the United States Army, that would not only change HIS life, but the lives of so many more.
Clarence was a veteran of the United States Army, where he proudly served his country as a Green Beret in the Special Forces, Special Operations 1st Group, where he served as a medic. In his 20 plus years of service he traveled the globe to such places as Japan, Vietnam, Korea, Cambodia and numerous cities in the United States. Many of his awards and commendations included: National Defense Service Medal, Parachutist Badge, Medical Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal (Four Oak Leaf Clusters), Meritorious Unit Citation (Two Oak Leaf Clusters), Senior Parachutist Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Master Parachutist Badge, Presidential Unit Citation, Bronze Star Medal (One Oak Leaf Cluster), Korean Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Service Star and one Bronze Service Star, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry (With Palm), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal (Clasp, Silver, 2 Loops) Meritorious Service Medal, Legion of Merit.
While serving in Korea. Clarence met the love of his life, Sun Cha Kim. They were married in 1970 by the United States Embassy in Seoul, Korea, arriving in the United States soon after. In 1972 they welcomed a daughter, Melissa Kim. He worked hard to bring Sun’s family to the United States and successfully brought over her parents and six brothers and sisters and their families. It was important to Clarence and Sun to bring her family to America from Korea so that they could have better opportunities. They adopted Sun’s youngest sister, Mia, at the age of 13 and supported her through her high school and college years.
Clarence continued his service at Fort Sam Houston as an instructor in field medicine and surgery. He attended Sergeant Major school in El Paso before completing his service in the Army at the 807th Medical Brigade in Mesquite.
Retiring in 1981, he moved his family to Alvin where he went to work in the Oil Field Industry as a health and safety officer on offshore drilling rigs. He worked in many states and also went overseas working in Abu Dhabi.
After retiring from the oil industry he stayed active in the local VFW and was a leader in his Special Forces, Special Operations Group. He and his late wife, Sun, enjoyed traveling to military reunions and meetings and spending time with their friends. He enjoyed his retirement making knives and was a true gun enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sun Page, parents: Charles Mason and Claudia Belle Page, siblings: Jim Lindsey Page, Charles “Imogene” Page, Lloyd Hugh Peebles, Charles Thomas Peebles Jr., William “Deacon” Page, and one unnamed son in 1974.
Left behind to cherish his memories are, daughter, Melissa Page Faber, grandsons: Eric Allen Faber and George Brett Faber. Sister, Gloria “Dodie” King and husband Dwain King and their children, Dustin and Kimberly King, Brandon and Micah King, Regan and Will Peterman and Tyler King. Two sisters-in-law and their spouses. Susan Chong Cha Lee and her late spouse, Kyung Hoon Lee, Mia and Mike Kang. Four brothers-in-law and their spouses, Pung II and Hak Jo Kim, Nam sik and Ok hui Kim, Hyo Sung and Anna Kim, Andy and Jung Kim. Countless nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly.
The family will be receiving guests on February 26, s from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Worship Center located at 2427 FM 528 Rd., Alvin, Tx 77511.
A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. At the conclusion of the Memorial Service, his family would like to invite everyone to accompany them for a reception at Joe’s Banquet Center located at 1400 Hwy 6, Alvin, Tx 77511.
Services under the direction of J. Leal Funeral Home, 708 College Ave., South Houston, Tx. 77587. 713/392-0911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.