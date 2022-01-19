Mrs. Geraldine Sanford, 96 yrs., of Houston passed away January 06, 2022. Mrs. Sanford was born on August 09,1925 in Colorado County, to Reed Napper and Beatrice Bell.
Services will be Saturday, January 22 at 11:00 a.m. held at Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church.
Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel - Friday, January 21, 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Ave. Wharton,Tx 77488. 979-532-3602.
