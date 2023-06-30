Keith Justin Hoffpauir (61 years old) was transported from his residence in Boling, Texas by EMS ambulance to the Oakbend Medical Center’s Emergency Room in Wharton, where he was pronounced deceased on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Keith was born on November 30, 1961 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Julius “Jay” Wilburn Hoffpauir (deceased) and Annie Mae (Evett) Hoffpauir (deceased). Keith was the third child born to Annie Hoffpauir and was a twin. He was born a couple minutes after his twin sister, Karen (Hoffpauir) Riddick (deceased). Keith and Karen were close. Keith lived with Karen and her family a few times in his early adult life and enjoyed playing games with his nephew (John) and nieces (Christina and Laura), as well as helping to take care of them. He has an older half-brother, Michael “Mike” Sheehan of Easley, South Carolina, and a younger sister, Deborah “Debbie” (Hoffpauir) Purser of Greenville, North Carolina. Keith had one daughter, Catherine Ann Hoffpauir, who was born in January 1997 in Georgetown, Texas and now lives in Columbiana, Ohio. In November 1997, Keith married Susan Denise Wheeler in Wharton. Keith and Susan were married for 25 years. Susan cared for and loved him very much.
Additional family members are Ray and Pat Hoffpauir, Delores Vincent, Ron and Susan Harris, Scarlet Revils, Phillip and Brenda Boettcher, Charlotte and Wade Rowland, Rick Jansky, Sandy and Randy Edmonds, Michele Sandel, Anthony and Nicole Revils, John and Christine Riddick, Christina Williams, Laura and John Armstrong, Jeri Rodgers, Devan Rodgers, Emily Jansky, Nathanial Rowland, Nicholas Rowland, Noelle Rowland, Nikayla Rowland, Natalie Rodgers, Baylor Morton, Jaxton McGinty, Luke Rowland, Braxton Follins, and many others
Keith graduated from Perquimans High School in 1979, where he ran track and was in the choir. Afterwards, he went to the College of the Albemarle in Edenton, North Carolina, where he obtained a Certificate in Electrical Installation and Maintenance in 1983. He held various positions throughout his life, with most of them primarily in the food service (Hardee’s, McDonald’s, Burger King, C M Coffee Shop, and others) and retail industries (Jeanette’s Food Distribution, Target, Big Lots, HomeGoods, and others). One of his first jobs was working as a laborer on the naval base with his brother, which he remembered fondly because he got to know his brother better. He also worked as a Second Pressman with the Gloucester Gazette, where he used a Webb press machine and loved talking about it. Keith began working in the lowest positions in fast food restaurants, but quickly moved up into other positions, up to Shift Manager. He was proud to win a district competition as the fastest drive-thru order taker while working at Burger King in Austin. His last position was working in the Cash Office at HomeGoods in Austin.
Keith was intelligent, organized, and hard-working. He rarely forgot anything. He loved history, especially naval history. He enjoyed listening to music and the news, watching documentaries and movies, reading, cooking, dancing, drawing/sketching, fishing, and playing video games; especially Nintendo’s Castlevania, Mario Brothers, and Monopoly. In addition, he always dreamed of camping, but rarely went. His favorite holiday was Christmas, which he liked to spend with family and eating good food. He had a strong survival instinct, which helped him through many of life’s tragedies, upsets and difficulties.
Keith had issues with high blood pressure since he was young, which kept him out of the Navy. In his forties, he was diagnosed with Type II diabetes. In 2016, he began having severe abdominal pain and severe gastrointestinal issues, which the medical field was unable to treat or resolve. He progressively became weaker and developed other conditions. Despite this, he dreamed of getting better, so he could go back to work and go fishing and camping.
Keith’s funeral service was conducted on June 3, at the Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton and he was buried at the Rosewood Cemetery in Humble, TX.
He will be missed.
