Julian Estrada, Jr., 41, of Lane City passed away September 23, 2022 after a sudden illness. He was born on March 23, 1981 to Julian Estrada, Sr and Isabel Andrade Garcia. Raised in Lane City, Julian graduated from Wharton High school with the Class of 2000. He worked at the Perma Pom factory for many years in Lane City. Julian enjoyed working outside, BBQing and playing computer games with his daughter.
Julian was preceded in death by his grandmother Consuela “Connie” Estrada, brothers, Eric Garcia, Geronimo Garcia and Joe Jamie Estrada.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie Estrada of Lane City, mother, Isabel Garcia of Wharton, father, Julian Estrada, Sr. of Lane City, sisters, Judie Valdez and husband, Jasper of Wharton, Annette Garcia of Wharton, Mary Sanchez of El Campo, Julie DeLeon of Houston, Connie Estrada Martinez of Houston and Sandy Ann Garcia of Dayton, brothers, Edward Garcia of Oklahoma and Ynes Garcia and wife, Priscella of Corpus Christi and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation with family will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 3-7 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979.532.3410.
