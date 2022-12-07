Kelley McCorkle, 70, of Boling, Tx. passed away on November 20, 2022 in a Houston hospital following a brief illness. Kelley was born on September 12, 1952 in Port Arthur to the late John and IdaMae Kelley McCorkle.
Kelley graduated from Boling High School with the Class of 1972. He later attended Wharton County Junior College and Ohio State University. Kelley married Mary Smith on November 23, 1993. He was the owner and operator of Kelley’s Welding for many years. He had a knack of fixing things and was well trusted through out the area for his welding and fabrication skills. Kelley never met a stranger, loved hunting and fishing, going camping, making branding irons, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Kelley took great pride in the fact he was able to teach them about the outdoors and share his adventurous spirit.
Kelley is survived by his wife, Mary McCorkle of Boling, daughter, Steffanie Thompson of Van Vleck, son, Toby Marek and wife, Latisha of Boling, sister, Coleen Spencer and husband, George of Sugarland, brother, Mike McCorkle of Bellaire, grandchildren, Blake Martinez and wife, Candace, Brooklyn Marek, Kennedy Thompson and Reagan Thompson, great-grandchildren, Wyatt Rall, Randall Martinez and Ryley Martinez.
A come and go memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 17 after 12 p.m. at Kelley’s Welding shop in Boling.
