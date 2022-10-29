Alphonse David, Jr. “Junior”, 68, of East Bernard, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his residence in East Bernard. Alphonse was born February 7, 1954, in East Bernard to the late Alphonse David, Sr and Mary Valigura David.
Junior was raised in East Bernard and graduated from East Bernard High School. He worked as a rancher and tire distributer. Junior enjoyed spending time at his farm, traveling, the morning visits with his friends over coffee, relaxing and eating bbq with his family and friends, but his happiest moments were spent with his granddaughter, Julie.
He is survived by his son, Clay David and wife, Patricia of East Bernard; granddaughter, Julie David; brother, Raymond David and wife, Margie of East Bernard and sister, Mary Henneke and husband, Raymond of East Bernard, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 3 starting at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. A Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are Anthony Rome, Charles Grady Hollingsworth, Paul Krenek, Samuel Chance Hollingsworth, Matthew Chavez, Russell Shelton, Miguel DeLeon Rodriguez and honorary pallbearers are Dennis Sbrusch, David Brandes and Arthur Zarosky.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.