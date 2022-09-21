Mary Kathleen Sparks passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on September 14, 2022. Mary was born February 13, 1933 in Minturn, Arkansas. She spent her early childhood years in Arkansas and considered Malvern her hometown, later years were in San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi where she graduated from High School.
Mary K. became a legal secretary working in Los Angelas and Dallas before moving to Wharton where she worked for attorneys’ Larry Wadler and Paul Webb. For a while she also sold real estate.
After retiring Mary enjoyed photography, road trips across the US, and card and dice games with family and friends. Mary K had a wonderful sense of humor, a whimsical smile, sparkling blue eyes, and friendly personality.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Mary V. Kimbrough, Mary L. and Richard Ohlund. She is survived by her beloved companion, Nancy Partlow, “grandson” Greg Toftey, his parents, Cheryl and Bruce Toftey, “great-grandchildren” Judith and Ziggy McCarthy, as well as goddaughter, Nina Duong and husband, Tea Duong. Others as the Colorado Girls (Mary King, Melissa Bruton, and Lisa Pesek), the Brazos Bend group (Rebecca Sykes, Cathy Nevotti, Holly Haynes, and Teresa Jones), Carol Campbell, Morna Nation, Caroline Montague, Andy Jacquez, Margie Hubenak, Alice Hupp, Scott Bruton, Brandi Newby, and Cody Kizer.
A Celebration of Life for Mary K. Sparks will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial suggestions are: Hesed House Community Garden, 421 W. Colorado St. Wharton, TX 77488; Wharton County Library, 1920 N. Fulton St, Wharton, Tx 77488 or a religious charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 979.532.3410.
