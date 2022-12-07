Armando Balthazar Aguilar, the youngest of the triplets born to Genoveva Rodriguez (Aguilar) and Pedro Aguilar on November 10, 1936 in New Gulf, Texas, passed away on December 1, 2022. The Aguilars were the first set of triplets born in Wharton County.
He is predeceased by his wife, Ofelia, and infant daughter; his parents; sisters: Anita, Genoveva, Adela, Juana, Consuelo, and Connie; brothers: Felix, Pedro, Jess, Santiago, Paul, Fernandito, and Fred; beloved nephew, Carlos; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He is survived by his brothers: Andres Gaspar, Arturo Melchor, and Julio; beloved nephew, Mario; grandniece, Sarah; and numerous other nephews, nieces, and their families.
Armando attended New Gulf and Boling schools. He was 4F when his brothers joined the army in 1956, so he joined the Merchant Marines and served for more than 20 years before he retired, traveling all over the world, including war zones keeping our troops supplied. He voluntarily took part in a search and rescue at sea, which earned him formal recognition by the Merchant Marines. He spent the latter part of his life living with his identical brother, Arturo, and their menagerie of dogs and cats. They also loved to fish in Galveston, Texas City, San Leon, and Sargent Texas and enjoyed weekly trips to the Flea Market.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.