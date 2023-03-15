Leonard (Bubba) Svatek, 75, of Boling, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 9, 1947 in Wharton to the late Frank and Rosie Mikes Svatek.
Leonard was raised in the Boling area and attended Boling High School. He later served our country in the US Army Honorably. He loved being outdoors, hunting, spending time with family, growing things in his garden and being with friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Frances Adamik, Rosalee Yawn, Dennis Svatek, Ed Svatek and Frank Svatek.
He is survived by his son, Todd Svatek and wife Stefanie of East Bernard, grandchildren, Kasey Svatek Zahn and husband, Matthew, Meagan Svatek, Cathi Davis and husband, Jarod, Michael Johnson and wife, Paige, and Katelynn Brand and husband, Massey, Great-grandchildren, Bohdan Zahn, Emme Davis, Preston and Olivia Johnson and Ryder Brand, sister, Lillie Wittig and husband, Leonard, brothers, August Svatek and wife, JoAnn, and Jerry Svatek, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13 after 9:30 a.m. Funeral services will be begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbears will be John Cantu, Andy Reyes, Gilbert Silvas, Dennis Svatek, Jr., Dwayne Svatek, Jerry Svatek, Jr., Mark Svatek and Mike Svatek, with honorary pallbearers, Kenneth Mann, Henry Valerio, Tom Ivey, David Turner.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
