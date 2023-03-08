Virginia Beatrice Simon, age 82 of Houston passed away at on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Virginia was born on June 29, 1940, in El Campo to Verna Mae Harris.
Virginia leaves special memories with her devoted children, brothers, a host of many relatives and friends.
Viewing is Saturday, March 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Old Bethlehem Church before service.
Funeral Service is as follows: Saturday, March 11 at 11:00 a.m., held at Old Bethlehem Church, 200 Bethlehem Church Rd, Boling, TX. Burial will be at Old Bethlehem Cemetery.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.