John Castillo, Jr., 42, of Wharton passed away on July 8, 2023 in a Houston hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. John was born on December 12, 1980, in Wharton, TX to John Castillo, Sr. and Sylvia Gaona Castillo.
John grew up in Wharton hanging out with many friends and family on Moutray St. They became known as the East side friends. He also had a love for animals, especially cats. John’s greatest joy were his eight children. He would often say he had to work hard so he could provide for them. Joane and him had an inflatables for rent business with the biggest attraction being the mechanical bull. He was also proud of being known as a rapper with a following amongst his family. He was known for his contagious laugh and love for making others laugh; often making random videos and sending them to his family and friends. Another amazing quality was John’s random acts of kindness. He also enjoyed fishing down in Matagorda. He was extremely proud of his and Joane’s Bounce and Slide party rental business and his mechanical bull ride. Making crawfish for family events and thinking he was a “rapper with a following.” John was preceded in death by his wife, Joane Chavero.
John is survived by his children, Anzley Tay Castillo, Reyli Addison Castillo, Christian John “CJ” Castillo, Jace William Castillo ,Madison Bentancur, Araceli Gallegos, Emily Bentancur, and Anthony Rey Chavero; parents, John and Sylvia Castillo; sisters, Gloria Torres and husband, Steve; Beth Marie Paniagua and husband, Ramon; Crystal Gale Rodriguez and husband, Patrick and Brandi Renee Castillo and Jason James; brothers, Philip Mendez and wife, Ruth and Paul Castillo and wife, Debbie; along with many Moutray/East Side friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22 starting at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service starting at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Stieb officiating. A Final Drive procession past his childhood home will follow the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Christian Castillo, John Castillo, Sr., Jace Castillo, Paul Castillo, Philip Mendez, Ramon Paniagua, Jason James, Patrick Rodriguez, and Robert Paniagua. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515
Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
