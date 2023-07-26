Julia Gonzales, 86, of Wharton passed away on July 21, 2023 in a Richmond Nursing Center. Julia was born on April 13, 1937, in Lane City, to the late Alvino and Guadalupe Casarez Mata.
Julia was raised in the Lane City area and attended school in Wharton. She married the love of her life, Rudy Gonzales and raised six kids together. Julia was the owner of Julia’s Flowers shop since February 1967 in Wharton, Serving the needs of the community for many years. She enjoyed going to the movies, playing dominoes, family time, and going on date night with Rudy, and her passion was her flower shop and the people she met there. She was very active at her church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, where she led the Prayer group since 1986 and said the rosary before Mass often. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Connie Mata, and Constancia Garcia and brothers, Paul C. Mata, Albert Mata, Lupe (Hoss) Mata and Alvin Mata.
Julia is survived by her daughter, Kira Amanda Gonzales of Sugar Land; sons, Dr. Kenneth Gonzales and wife, Wendy C. Gonzales of Corpus Christi, Rudy Gonzales Jr. and wife, Kim Gonzales of Bay City, Michael Gonzales, and wife, Suzanne Gonzales of Rosenberg, Robbie Gonzales and wife, Becky Espinosa Gonzales of Wharton and Ross Gonzales of Wharton; siblings, Aurora (Birdie) Torres, Ofelia Mata, Ernest Mata and Catarino (Wimpy) Mata, grandchildren, Ryker Dean Gonzales, Liam Kaiden Powell, Coral Renae Cerny and husband, Kurt; Kobe Ryan Gonzales, Christian Robert Longoria, Michael Anthony Gonzales, Jr., Allison Elise Gonzales, Robert Anthony Gonzales, Andrew Robert Gonzales, Natalie Alyse Gonzales, Carly Ann Gonzales and Brittnee Nicole Stark; great-grandchildren, Case and Carter Cerny.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26 after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
