Earl Joseph Morse, of East Bernard, passed into the arms of the Lord on May 27, 2022, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land. Joe was born on December 2, 1939, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the late Earl Morse and Mary (DePugh) Morse. He lived in Minnesota and New York State, before moving to Austin at the age of eight, and from there, moved to Houston at the age of eleven.
He graduated from St. Thomas High School in Houston in 1958. He joined the Army in June, where he served in Germany. On October 24, 1964, Joe married Mary Ann Viktorin in East Bernard. He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years before retiring and starting a second career as a school bus driver. During his time as a bus driver, he gave and received many hugs, fist bumps and high fives. He also worked a side job cleaning carpets for many years. Joe loved spending time with his family, dancing (he won a ballroom dancing competition in the 60’s), bowling, golfing, playing softball, the casino, and he enjoyed sports in general.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann; daughter Missy Morse of Lexington; son Chris Morse and wife Melissa of East Bernard; daughter Coleen Parchesky and husband Peter of Wimberley; grandchildren Cathryn Hernandez and husband Roman, Kara Morse, Kristen Morse, Ryan Morse, James Parchesky, Faith Simmons, Ryan Parchesky, Cecilia Parchesky, Rose Parchesky; great-grandchildren Rhett Hernandez, Rynlee Hernandez, Blaikley Theriot; sisters Mary Beasley of Austin, Pat Morse of San Marcos; sister-in-law Rebecca Allen of Seguin; and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Morse; brothers Mike and John Morse; sisters Carol Angst, Theresa Gillie and Karen Lick
A Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday June 1, 6-8 p.m. for the public with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross in East Bernard, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday June 2, at 10 a.m. with Father Charles Ostiwah officiating. A private rite of committal and burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1325, East Bernard, TX 77435 or KJT Society No. 40, P.O. Box 26 East Bernard, TX 77435 or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.