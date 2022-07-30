Viola Malone, 74, of Wharton, Spanish Camp Community, born September 1,1947 departed this life July 23, 2022.
In her honor, services will be held Tuesday, August 2, at 11 a.m., at East Gate New Prosperity Baptist Church in Wharton.
Burial, at a later date, at Camp Zion Cemetery.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
