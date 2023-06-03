Clarence Lee Anderson, age 78 of Houston TX, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Clarence was born on April 09, 1945, to Earnest Randall and Thyra Anderson.
Clarence leaves special memories with his loving wife Doris Black Anderson, and devoted children, sisters and a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation was Friday, June 2, from 1:00–6:00 p.m. in the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing is Saturday, June 03 from 10:00 –11:00 a.m. at Camp Zion Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church before service.
Funeral Service is as follows Saturday, June 03 at 11:00 a.m., held at Camp Zion Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 W. FM 1161, Wharton, TX. Burial will be at Camp Zion Cemetery.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, TX. 77488. 979-532-3602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.