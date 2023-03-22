Donna Beth Stewart passed into the arms of the lord on March 18, 2023 at a Sugarland hospital, she was 74. Donna Beth was born on April 15, 1948 in Wharton to the late Cybil (Tommie) Carroll and Alfred Clark.
Donna Beth was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School class of 1966. After high school, she met and married the love of her life Robert Darell Stewart on April 20, 1968, at the 1st Baptist church in Wharton. She would go on to work as a pre-school teacher and after that she found her passion as a wedding decorator in and around the Wharton area. Her family fondly remembers her as enjoying time tending to her garden and decorating things such as her home and the many weddings she had a part in making perfect for so many brides, but the time she cherished the most, was the time she was able to spend with her family and grandchildren. She will be missed.
Donna Beth is survived by her children Scott Stewart and wife Amy of El Campo, daughter Lindsey Stewart of Wharton, sister Tina Kizer of Wharton, grandchildren Christopher, Matthew, Joseph, Brendan, Quentin, Kylie, Ashlyn, Addyson and great-grandchildren Colby, Carson and Caris.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday, March 24 from 12-2 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Her funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
