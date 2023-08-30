Andres Gaspar Aguilar (86), of Dickinson, Texas passed away on August 19, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.
Andres was born to Pedro and Genoveva Aguilar, on November 10, 1936, in New Gulf. He was born a triplet and shared his birthday with Arturo and Armando (deceased).
After graduating from Boling High School Andres enlisted in the Unites States Army in 1956 as a paratrooper and helicopter crew chief. Andres worked as a highly skilled machinist and retired in 1995 to care for his two grandchildren Ashleigh and Gabriel. Subsequently, he enjoyed caring for his other two grandchildren Mia Aguilar and Rebecca Aguilar and his one great-grandchild Brooklyn Thomas. He was a highly sought after babysitter for grandchildren, nieces, nephews and anyone that needed a hand with their little ones. He was an avid fisherman who frequented the Texas City dike with his three sons.
He is predeceased by his parents, sisters: Anita, Genoveva, Adela, Juana, Consuelo and Connie, brothers; Felix, Pedro, Jess, Santiago, Paul, Armando, Fernando, and Fred and numerous other relatives and friends.
Andres is survived by his three sons; Andres and Yvette Aguilar, Gabriel and Cynthia Aguilar and Raul and Monica Aguilar. He is also survived by his brothers Arturo and Julio.
Andres’s family will host a funeral service on Friday, September 1 at 6 p.m. The service will be at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Tx.
