Charles Carter, 88, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at his residence in Boling. He was born on August 6, 1934, to the late Charles Monroe and Sarah Isabel Glick Carter in Blackwell, Oklahoma.
Raised in Phillips Texas, he enjoyed playing sports growing up and was selected to the All State Football Team as an Offensive Tackle. He continued playing football on a scholarship at the University of Corpus Christi, where he met and married Teresa Palmer on June 25, 1955. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2011. Charles completed his education at the University of Houston, earning two masters degrees. He began his career in Hungerford, teaching and coaching both junior high and the high school teams. He later transitioned to Boling ISD where he found his place teaching and coaching football, basketball and golf. He would lead two basketball teams to the state finals and several boys and girls golf teams to state finals several times. The girls team won state as well. He loved baseball, teaching and coaching young men and women to become teams, taking care of his family and watching Hallmark movies. He loved watching the Houston Astros, but only when they were winning. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Henry Carter.
Charles will be greatly missed by daughters, Michelle Carter of Boling, Lynn Fuentes and husband, Augustine “Gus” of Boling, sons, Michael Carter and wife, Barbara of Huntsville and Doyle Carter and wife, Sheila of Baton Rouge and grandchildren, Lauren Garza, Casey Garza, Amadeus Fuentes, Gus Fuentes, Marie Fuentes, Mathew Carter, Thomas Carter, Ryan Carter and Anthony Carter along with numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held after 5 p.m. Friday, August 11, at Wharton Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. at Iago Federated Church in Iago on Saturday, August 12. Private family burial will be held in the Needville Public Cemetery in Needville. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
