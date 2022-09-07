Sha’Kailynn Johnson, age 20 yrs. old of Opelousas LA. passed away August 31, 2022.
She survived by her parents and many relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, September 10 at 11:00 a.m., held at The Word Church Worship Center (formerly St. James Baptist Church), 815 Mattie St., in Wharton. Burial will be at Wharton City Cemetery.
Visitation will be in the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel - Friday 1:00 - 6:00 pm.
We’re asking that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3602.
