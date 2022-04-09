Albert “A.C.” Jurasek passed away on Monday April 4 in a Bay City hospital following a lengthy illness. Albert was born on May 23, 1936 in East Bernard, Texas to the late Albert and Martha Mendel Jurasek.
A.C. was raised in the East Bernard area and attended East Bernard schools. He married Mary Lynn Shoppa. She preceded him in death on February 9, 2015. He was a salesman for Mortons Chips, although his passion was his birds. A.C. loved raising his exotic birds and had sold several to zoos across the country and even internationally. He was considered an expert on many of the species he raised, taking phone calls from many people around the world asking for advice and knowledge.
A.C. is survived by his daughter, Debby Jurasek, son, Russell Jurasek and wife, Jackie all of Wharton, sister, Mildred Jalowy of East Bernard, grandchildren, Michael, Megan, Katie, Mary and Colton, great-grandchildren, Grace, Colin, Kaiden and Eli.
Relatives and friends are invited to viewing on Wednesday, April 6 after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Jurasek, Colton Jurasek, Kenny Jurasek, Kenny Kerpec, Ricky Jalowy, David Jalowy and Chris Jalowy.
Condolences may be left atwww.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
