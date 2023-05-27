Marvin Albrecht, 85 years old of Wharton passed away on May 22, 2023 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1937 in Rosenberg, Texas to the late Marvin Henry and Evelyn Brokovsky Albrecht.
Marvin grew up in Rosenberg and graduated from Lamar Consolidated HS in 1955. He attended and graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in music. He married Iris Kowald on June 6, 1959 in Rosenberg. She preceded him in death on July 1, 2021. Marvin started his working career as a band director for Wharton schools. He had a love of flowers and opened a flower shop in Wharton. He continued to teach, this time at Wharton County Junior College, starting a floral design and landscape program. He was active in the community, playing with the Community Band and participating in the Plaza Theater for many years. He was also active in the Houston Allied Florist, Victoria Allied Florist, AIFD- American Institute of Floral Designers, AAF- American Association of Florist, taught for 13 years at WCJC, director with Wharton Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, Wharton County Youth Fair Director, 2006 Fair was dedicated to both Iris and Marvin, Girls Softball Association coach, director and president, Boys Baseball Association Director, Colorado River Community Band, Footlighters/Plaza Theater- crew actor and director, and a member of the Wharton County Museum. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Albrecht.
Marvin is survived by his daughters, Lisa Burger and husband, Henry of Wharton, and Kristin Huff of New Braunfels, son, Troy Albrecht and wife, Christa of Wharton, brothers, Gerald Albrecht, Alan Albrecht and wife, Carolyn, Donnie Albrecht and wife, Roxie, sister, Diane Polak and husband, Daniel and sister-in-law, Linda Albrecht, grandchildren, Haley Burger, Taylor Albrecht and wife, Ashley, Tanner Albrecht and Cape Huff and great-grandchildren, Britley, Raileigh and Shaylee, and many friends.
The Albrecht family would like to thank his caregivers Leeann Kalina, Michelle Salinas and Rosa Garza for all the loving care they provided to Pops!
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at the First United Methodist Church in Wharton with funeral services starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
