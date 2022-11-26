Patsy Ruth Cooper Shannon passed away peacefully November 8, 2022, at Crestview Retirement Center in Bryan. Born in Newgulf on December 27, 1931, she was just a few weeks away from her 91st birthday.
Loving, caring and generous, she was endearingly referred to as Pat Patsy Ruth, Mamacita, Gran and Aunt Pat. She is so fondly thought of by friends and family that she is remembered as a constant, kind presence, always asking of others’ wellbeing, preparing food and sending friends and family away with arms full and an even more a full heart. A lover of fashion, she was regularly going out to lunch with friends, shopping for a glorious find, patronizing the WCJC cosmetology and dental hygiene departments, hosting one of her bridge clubs or attending a party.
Professionally, she worked at the ASC office in Wharton, taught homemaking at Wharton Junior High, opened a ladies gift shop and authored a book, highlighting her love family and community.
With God as her guide, she lived a full and happy life. Her caring spirit and sense of humor continued to impress those around her even as Parkinson’s took its toll. A graduate of Boling High School, she also attended Wharton County Junior College and East Texas State University.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Luther P. and Annie Danner Cooper of Newgulf and Beaumont and her husband, Frank A. Shannon, Jr., long-time Precinct One Justice of the Peace in Wharton. Pat is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law. Paul and Patty Shannon of Wharton and Frank and Debbie Shannon of College Station and a brother and sister-in-law, L.P. “Jackie” and Pam Cooper of Plano. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and spouses, whom she loved dearly, Brooke and Alan Boyle of Ann Arbor, MI, Lauren and Alex Dunigan of College Station, Cooper Shannon of San Antonio, Preston Shannon of Houston, Blair and Kindall Shannon of San Antonio, John Mark Shannon of Austin and Mary Kate and Aaron Sowell of Austin. While “Aunt Pat” to her nephew and three nieces, she embraced them like grandchildren. They are Paul and Danielle Cooper of Shreveport, Jill and Johnny Gaudet of Ruston, LA, Annie Pat and Lee Tatum of Dallas and Molly and Clement George of Dallas. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, four great-nephews and four great-nieces.
Special thanks for the love and care of the great team of professionals at Crestview Hospice of Brazos Valley and Right at Home.
The family plans a graveside service and reception after the first of the year in Wharton. Memorials are encouraged for the benefit of Crestview Retirement Center in Bryan, Hospice of the Brazos Valley or a charity of choice.
