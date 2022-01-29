Joan Marie Bartosh Karasek passed into the arms of the Lord, on January 13, 2022. She was born in Midfield on September 1, 1936 to the late William and Mary (Kana) Bartosh.
On November 8, 1958, Joan married the love of
life, Gene Karasek, in Blessing and together they raised two sons and a daughter. Joan was a longtime resident of East Bernard. Before her retirement, Joan worked many years as an office clerk for several local businesses. She was a charter member of CDA #1990 (Wharton) and member of KJZT Society #30.
Her family fondly remembers her as loving to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She enjoyed dancing, camping, playing Canasta, and watching sports especially when it involved her children and grandchildren. There was no bigger East Bernard Brahma fan.
Joan is survived by her husband of 63 years Gene Karasek, Sr., son, Gene Karasek Jr. and wife, Barbara of Richmond, her daughter, Rita Kelly and husband, Sean of Rosenberg, and her son, Philip Karasek and wife, Kelly of East Bernard. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-granddaughter: Ashton Kelly Tilley of Garland (husband Jeremy and daughter Amalie), Christopher Karasek of Richmond, Trey Karasek of Richmond, and Garrett Kelly of Phoenix.
Besides her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her brothers, Edward and David Bartosh, and grandson, Cody Karasek.
Rosary to be recited at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard on Friday, February 4 at 10:30 a.m. with her funeral Mass to begin at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please offer donations in her memory to Holy Cross Catholic Church, PO Box 1325, East Bernard, TX 77435; Catholic Daughters of America #1990, PO Box 415, Wharton, TX 77488; or the East Bernard Brahma Booster Club, PO Box 577, East Bernard, TX 77435.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
