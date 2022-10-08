On September 23, 2022, Linda Lou Abercrombie, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 77. Her battle with serious medical issues these last several years showed her courage and determination to live. Linda maintained her great sense of humor and insisted on having her hair fixed and red lipstick on despite dealing with continual pain and discomfort. Like the main character in the movie “True Grit”, she had the guts and a supreme will to live which she demonstrated every day of her life. Who could ask more from a wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many?
Linda was born on December 15, 1943, in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, the second daughter to Wayne and Wynema Johnson. She graduated from Bellaire High School in 1961 and followed that with brief stints at TCU and Blinn Junior College before joining her sister Judy in Las Vegas and began working at the Nevada Test Site. From there, she followed in her father’s footsteps in the Oil and Gas industry in Houston, working with Union Texas Petroleum and Chambers Oil and Gas. On December 15, 1964, she married Christopher “Skip” Harrison in the first wedding ever held at the University of Houston Chapel.
Their children, Wayne and Jenny Belle, were born and raised in Houston.
She married Jimmie Abercrombie on July 26, 2004, in Wharton and both have happily resided there since then.
Whether at Sooner Acres in Wharton, beach vacations in Galveston, or attending family reunions these past decades in places throughout Texas and Oklahoma, Linda’s greatest pleasure in life was being with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Jimmie “Coach Ab” Abercrombie; their children and spouses, Col. Wayne C. Harrison, Ret. and wife, Michelle; daughter, Jenny Belle Lee Abercrombie and husband, Kelly; daughter Jacquie Davis and husband, Brad; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three sisters, brother-in-law, and numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.
Joining this group are many dear friends including Sammy and Jeanette O’Brient. Linda was supported by these friends and relatives throughout her lengthy illness. She was especially blessed to be tenderly cared for with compassion and love by her children, Jenny “Fifi” and Kelly Abercrombie, Jacquie and Brad Davis, and Wayne and Michelle Harrison. Folanda Moore administered to Linda’s daily needs with a calm and loving heart every day. Coach Ab made sure his bride was never in need and was lovingly by her side in her final moments. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles—almost all born and raised in Oklahoma. Linda loved her country with all her heart and is a proud member of the Cherokee Nation.
Services were held in Stroud, Oklahoma, on October 1 at the Stroud Cemetery. Care services were provided by Stroud Parks Brothers Funeral Service. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.parksbrothers.net.
