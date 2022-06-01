Edith “Edie” Opella Szymanski, 91, of East Bernard passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was born September 3, 1930 in Taiton to the late Adolph and Louise Opella.
Edie graduated from East Bernard High School in 1948. She married John J. Szymanski in 1951. Edie went to work at Union State Bank after graduating from High School. She then worked alongside her husband owning several local businesses, including the local Ford dealership. Edie most enjoyed managing and interacting with the residents of Cotton Acres Apartments, which she built in 1962. She was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church where she taught CCD for 20 years and was a member of the Catholic Daughters where she also served as a Regent in Court 1108. For many years, “Ms. Edie’s” CCD students would learn and recite the Rosary in church every Saturday before mass. Edie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, taking occasional vacations and trips to play slots at the casino.
Edie was most proud of her son, Constable John A. Szymanski, who was elected to office at age 24 and is still in office today. She and her husband were always proud to be the biggest supporters and campaign managers of his elections. In addition to supporting John, she and her husband supported their community by donating land to build the JP and Constable office, the library, the swimming pool, and the fire station.
Edie is survived by her son, John A. Szymanski, several nieces and nephews, and close family friends.
Visitation and Rosary will be held Monday, May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. The Rite of committal and burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton Tx. 77488. 979/532-3410.
