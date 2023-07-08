Ashley McGrew Washington, age 37 of Rosenberg, TX, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Ashley was born on May 06, 1986, to Sidney Davis and Charlotte McGrew.
Ashley leaves to cherish sweet memories with her devoted husband: Cordric Washington, mother, Charlotte McGrew, daughter, Heaven Shorter, and sons; Curtis Shorter, Jr. and Braidon McGrew, along with a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation was Friday, July 7 from 1:00–6:00 p.m. in the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel.
Viewing will be Saturday, July 8 from 10:00–11:00 a.m. at New Hope Community Church before service.
Funeral Service is as follows: Saturday, July 08 at 11:00 a.m., held at New Hope Community Church, 226 N. Fulton St, Wharton, TX.
Burial will be at Jerusalem Cemetery in Spanish Camp, TX.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3602.
