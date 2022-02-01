Sept. 16, 1947– Jan. 17, 2022
James Edward Yackel would like you all to know that his work on Earth has come to an end and he has crossed the bar. James received a call from our Creator, a kind of mandatory offer he couldn’t refuse and one that sadly, he won’t be returning from. The offer comes with many perks, amongst them; everlasting life, no disease or pain, a reunion with Mom, Dad, numerous friends lost in Vietnam and during the course of his life.
James was a simple yet extraordinary man! He was humble, kind, beautiful, brave, and never harmed a soul. He had a long love affair with biscuits and gravy from Whataburger, tuna sub sandwiches with guacamole, Mexican food from La Casona, seafood from Captain D’s, and American cuisine from Cracker Barrel.
James served his country valiantly as a Combat Engineer in the U.S. Army. He fought bravely and like many other soldiers he came back with wounds that weren’t visible to the human eye. Despite witnessing many horrific acts, James never lost humanity or belief in man.
He looked forward to walking through HEB and Wal-Mart and enjoyed conversing with both friends and workers alike. James loved to shop for old movies and music at Good Will. He often boasted that Good Will had the best pants around for the price!
Though he wasn’t a trained meteorologist, James, like no other, could predict when the skies were going to cry and though he wasn’t a farmer, James could name any crop or plant upon viewing it.
When at his humble abode, James spent time watching his movie collections with some of his favorites being Laurel & Hardy, Jerry Lewis, Twilight Zone and other Sci-Fi favorites. Additionally, James had an affinity for music, often listening to a diverse and eclectic mix.
James leaves behind a sterling legacy, a plethora of fond and enjoyable memories to friends who loved him.
Though our hearts are aching and our heads are bowed, we will always cherish the time he shared with us on Earth and we look forward to hearing your captivating stories in the next life.
In lieu of flowers or tears, James requests we take a moment from life’s everyday stressors and requests that you accomplish an unexpected, unsolicited act of kindness in his name.
Let us find and encourage within ourselves, our communities; those gifts that make each of us special, not intellectual or physical prowess, not power that comes from status or money but the ineffable mystery and extraordinary beauty of the simple human heart. A heart so beautiful and kind like our friend, James Edward Yackel.
To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.”
-Thomas Campbell
