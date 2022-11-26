Mrs. Anita Marie Michalec went to her home in heaven on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The only daughter of Edwin and Mary Ann Derrich Kresta, Anita was born on February 25, 1933, in Wharton County, Texas. She married the love of her life Laddie A. Michalec on October 15, 1951. The family made their home in China Grove, a sleepy little town east of San Antonio.
Proverbs 10:7 says, “the memory of a good person is a blessing.” Anita was a very good person. Having a strong Catholic faith, she loved her parish and was always ready and willing to do what was necessary to make St. Jerome the wonderful church community it is today. As one of the first parishioners, Anita worked hard to help turn the “little red brick mission” into a parish. On September 13, 1972, St. Jerome was made a parish with Father Benedict Pruski appointed as the first pastor, and Anita with her family standing nearby enjoying the celebration. As an active church member, Anita began many of the ministries and organizations that are going strong today. For many years, Anita volunteered to manage all church cemetery matters. From helping families select a burial plot, to working with the funeral home, scheduling workers to prepare the grave site, organizing the church funeral services, and taking pride in maintaining the cemetery grounds. She established and served as St. Jerome’s first CCD Coordinator/teacher for more than 30 years. Through her efforts, she created the Alter Society and Rosary Society. She served on the Pastoral Council, the St. Jerome Axillary, RCIA, and as a Eucharist Minister. She so loved the Blessed Virgin Mary and would lead the parishioners praying the rosary, before mass, until she could no longer; and she was a member of the church’s Schoenstatt. In her community, she was instrumental in getting the town of China Grove incorporated as the City of China Grove, that led to clean water and better city services. She even served as the unofficial Mayor until the first official elections were conducted. Her proudest accomplishment and one she held so dear, was her family. She was a very caring and loving wife, mother, and to her grand and great- grandchildren who called her Mimi. Anita is survived by her five children: Vivian Prothro (Ron), Michael Michalec, Barbara Tripp (Bill), Ronald Michalec (Kim), and Bernadette Real; grandchildren; Sarah, Stephen, Bethany, Kori, Ryan, Randy, Jamie, Travis, Elizabeth and Russell, and seven great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law’s Elrose Kresta and Peggy Michalac, and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Laddie, parents Edwin and Mary Kresta, and brothers Frank, Eugene, and Jimmy.
Services will begin with a visitation on Thursday, December 1, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Dellcrest Funeral Home, 2023 So. W.W. White Rd., San Antonio TX. Funeral service will take place on Friday, December 2 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 7955 Real Rd., San Antonio TX, beginning at 9:30 a.m., with praying of the Rosary, then the mass of celebration of life at 10:00 a.m., followed by her burial at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery.
Acknowledgments:
A sincere thank you to the staff at Silver Tree Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Schertz, Texas for their exceptional care and kindness given to Mrs. Michalec where she lived the last four years, and to the personal, loving care received from those at Amedisys Hospice, especially Dorothy, during those last two weeks.
Funeral Services under the direction of Dellcrest Funeral Home 2023 So. W.W. White Rd., San Antonio TX. San Antonio, Texas.
