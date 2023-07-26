Sandra Mae Wilkins went home to be with her lord and Savior on July 18, 2023. She passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side following a brief illness. She was born in Leon, Kansas on August 16, 1944 to Ralph and Lois Edwards Westervelt. She graduated from Leon High School and attended Kansas University, majoring in English and Music. She began her career as a teacher.
In 1970 she was involved in a one car accident that rendered her permanently paralyzed. She returned to school and received her Master of Speech Pathology from the University of Oklahoma. She retired from the State of Oklahoma after serving as a speech pathologist for over 20 years.
She moved to Wharton and worked as a speech pathologist for Wharton ISD. Her later years were spent continuing to serve and inspire others volunteering at SHARE and serving on the board of the Wharton Plaza Theater, and as an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Wharton.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lois Westervelt and sister, Juanita Sowers.
She is survived by her son, Burke Wilkins and wife Sarah of Wharton, grandchildren Emily Wilkins and husband Vladimir Mazuryan of Houston and Jackson Wilkins of Waco. She is also survived by her siblings Darrell Westervelt and wife Lea of Manhattan, Kansas, Carol Musick of Joplin, Missouri and Deborah Gerwick and husband Frank of Derby, Kansas as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Wharton.
In lieu of flowers, Sandy has requested donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, SHARE, or the Wharton Plaza Theater.
Services under the direction of Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 2313 Avenue I, Bay City, Tx 77404. 979-245-4613.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.