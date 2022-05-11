T.L. Watson passed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday. May 8, in his El Campo residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 26, 1933, in Bastrop, to the late Walter Watson and Claudia Marie Frankum Watson.
T.L. (or as he referred to himself as ‘Tired & Lazy’), spent most of his life in the Wharton County area. While living in the area, he met the love of his life, Dolores Hill on December 31, 1954 and they spent the next 67 years married until his passing. T.L. and his favorite dance partner, his wife, Dolores could really cut a rug and put on a show. He worked tirelessly to provide for all his family’s needs. He was quick witted and always had a zinger to come back as a response. He was also always a step ahead. He loved to drive trucks, but his family was his passion.
He is survived by his wife Dolores Watson of El Campo, children Gail Davis and husband, Keith of Alvin, Tommy Watson and wife Julie of East Bernard, Jimmy Watson and wife Lynn of New Gulf and Bobby Watson and wife Penny of Richmond. He is also survived by his siblings Billie Francis Hieneman (the late John) of Richmond and Charles Buck Watson and wife Barbara of Eagle Lake. He is also survived by his grandchildren Whitney, Cindel, Erica, Cecily, Nick, Trey, Jill, Brent, Haverty, Ashley, Haley, Colleen, Chase and 22 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Mildred, Bobby, Richard and grandson Jacob Davis.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday May 12 from 5-7 p.m. and again on Friday from 12:30 – 2 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Religious service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
