Sharon Gale Kubena, 70, of East Bernard, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born on September 17, 1951 in Wharton to the late Janet Sabrsula Bartosh.
Sharon was raised in the Hungerford area and graduated from East Bernard High School with the class of 1969. She later attended cosmetology classes and started a career as a hair stylist. Later, she worked as a bank teller for many years. Sharon married Jerry J. Kubena on November 25, 1972 in East Bernard. She enjoyed cooking, lottery tickets, going to relax at deer camp and spoiling her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Gene Bartosh.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jerry J. Kubena, sons; Trey Kubena and wife, Niki, and Trent Kubena and wife, Holly, sister, Donna Schaffner, brother, Dennis Joines and wife, Julie, grandchildren, Raegan Greak, Ryan Kubena, Tyler Kubena, and Chelsey Kubena. Including numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service was Tuesday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. in East Bernard at First United Methodist Church.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy., Wharton,Tx. 77488. 979/532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.