Elizabeth Faye Sjoberg, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on June 4, 2023, in Cypress Mill, TX, at the age of 73. She was born on August 25, 1949, in Wharton, TX, to A.J. Newlin and Katherine Hinze.
Elizabeth had a fulfilling and accomplished life, leaving an indelible impact on both the medical and legal professions. She married John Huddleston in 1968 and together they welcomed their son, Robert Huddleston, into the world. Later, she found love again and married Walter Sjoberg, Jr. in 1978.
Elizabeth dedicated her life to caring for others, starting her journey as a Registered Nurse in 1968. She tirelessly served for an astounding 55 years at St. David’s Hospital, where her passion for patient care shone brightly. She will always be remembered for her pioneering spirit, as she founded the Diabetic Training Program, leaving a lasting legacy in the field. Elizabeth’s commitment to improving healthcare extended beyond the hospital walls. Utilizing her Law Degree, she contributed to the betterment of healthcare policies, creating vital guidelines for the Texas Hospital Association. Throughout her career, she remained an active member of both the Texas Hospital Association and Texas Nursing Association, constantly advocating for the advancement of the nursing profession.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Elizabeth was known for her fiercely independent spirit and love for animals. She cherished her cats, dog, goats, and antelope, treating them as cherished members of her family. Her nurturing nature extended to her personal relationships as well. Elizabeth had a strong bond with her son, Robert, and took great joy in the presence of her granddaughter, Alexandra Huddleston. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Newlin, a niece and nephew, as well as her dear friend and confidant, Mary Romero, and Mary’s husband, Joe.
Elizabeth Faye Sjoberg’s life was one of dedication, compassion, and trailblazing. Her passion for healthcare and her contributions to the nursing profession have left an enduring mark on the field. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Graveside services will be held at Decker Cemetery in Austin Texas on Wednesday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the remarkable life of Elizabeth Faye Sjoberg. May her soul find eternal rest, and may her legacy continue to inspire future generations.
Services under the direction of Crow Funeral Home 305 E Elm St, Johnson City, Tx 78636. 830-868-4444.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.