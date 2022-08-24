Geraldine Lee Scott, 64, of Missouri City, born February 27, 1958 in El Campo, departed this life August 15, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2-5 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Homegoing service will be Saturday, August 27, 2 p.m. at New Faith Church of Wharton.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton 979.532.2715
