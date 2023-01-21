Alfred James Watkins, Sr., 55, of Wharton, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at a Wharton hospital. He was born on July 13, 1967 in Houston to the late A.J. Traylor and Frankie Hicks Watkins.
Alfred was raised in Houston. He worked at Nanya Plastics as a forklift operator for many years. Alfred enjoyed fishing, BBQing for friends and family, playing with his grandchildren and shooting pool with his friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Alfred Watkins, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Mercede Watkins of Wharton, son, A.J. Watkins III of Rosenberg, sisters, Rita Watkins and Doris Watkins of Houston, brothers, Anthony Watkins, Myron Watkins and Averon (Bo) Watkins all of Houston, his grandchildren, Serenity Watkins, Kyrie Coleman and D.J. Coleman.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 21 with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and the Service at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Wharton. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Boling.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3140.
