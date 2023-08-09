On August 3, 2023 at 74 years old, after her brief battle with cancer for the second time, God called her home to rest from her labor. Katie was Baptist by faith and was a member of Camp Zion under the leadership of Rev. Elbert Hinton, Rev. Raymond Ray, Rev. A.J Hatfield, and Rev. Clarence Owens Jr. In October of 1998 Camp Zion and Rising Star merged together and was under the leadership of Rev. Clarence Owens Jr. until his failing health. She continued fellowship under the leadership of Pastor Ira Cotton and also continued to be the treasure of CZRS until her failing health.
On January 10, 1970, she joined in holy matrimony and devoted the next 53 years as a loving wife to her husband Willie B. Roberts until her death. Their lifelong marriage was filled with many happy years, and they raised three wonderful daughters, two granddaughters, and two grandsons.
Her dedication to her family was endless. Her commitment to her loved ones and church family was admirable. Her character was steadfast. Her love was trustworthy. Her faith in God was inflexible. She was loved deeper than words can ever be expressed.
Though she will be missed, those who knew and loved her rejoiced in her everlasting peace with our Lord and Savior. Preceding her in death were her parents Lillian and John Hatton Jr., two sisters Lois and Sherri Ann Hatton, and two brothers John Hatton III and Darrell Hatton.
She leaves to cherish fond memories her husband, Willie B, three daughters Kimberly Simmons (Frederick) of Rosenberg, Tianna Roberts-Williams (Darrin) of Rosenberg, and Kelli Roberts (Donald) of Rosenberg, two bonus daughters Rhonda Roberts and Gail Hemphill, and one bonus son Craig Roberts, two sisters Wilma Jean Jones (Curtis) of Wharton, and Linda Hatton of Texas City, one brother Jesse Hatton (Catherine) of Wharton, four grandchildren Shacayla Myers (Charles), Frederick D. Simmons, Kandace Sainvil, and Eugene Gardner III (Trey), four great-grandchildren Kye Simmons, Prince-Charles Myers, Arianna Simmons, and Baby Wilson, and a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Angela Gardner, Ray Fore and Kim G of Choice (AMED) Hospice, Dr. Opperman and Methodist hospital staff, Dr. Kevin Hude of Oncology Consults, Dr. Angel Blanco, Dr. Tom Baccam, Raessa Fore, Dr. Miguel Sierra-Hoffman and Midcoast Medical Clinic staff, and CZRS.
