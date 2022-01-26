   Dante Wicks, 41, of Hungerford, born Nov 6, 1980 departed this life Jan 23, 2022. Graveside Service will be held on Jan 29 at Peach Creek Cemetery at 12 p.m. Masks required. 

  Most Precious Memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.

