Barbara Jean Tichacek, age 67, of East Bernard, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2023. Barbara was born August 28,1955 in East Bernard, Texas.
She graduated from East Bernard High School in 1974. Following high school, she attended Wharton County Junior College. Barbara was an active member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and S.P.J.S.T. Barbara was a faithful volunteer at C.A.R.E. She enjoyed gardening and listening to polka and country music.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her parents, mother, Helen Hanzelka Tichacek Olson; father, Sylvester Tichacek; and stepfather Robert Olson. She is survived by numerous cousins and friends.
Services for Barbara will be held Friday, June 2 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. The Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a memorial mass at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers family and friends request memorials be sent to Houston Hospice-El Campo, c/o Hospice Support, Inc., P.O. Box 1417, El Campo, TX 77437, Holy Cross Catholic Church, PO Box 1325, East Bernard, Texas 77435 or the charity of your choice.
